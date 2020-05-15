Email incident exposes 30,132 patient records at post-acute management services company: 3 details

Post-acute care administrative services support provider Management and Network Services reported an email security breach that exposed information of thousands of its clients' patients.



Three things to know:



1. Several employee email accounts were improperly accessed between April and July 2019. Five of the email accounts contained personal or protected health information that belonged to providers' patients or were individuals referred by associated providers.



2. Management and Network Services reported 30,132 patient records were affected in the email breach. The unauthorized individual had access to patient names, medical treatment information, diagnosis information, date of service, insurance providers, birth dates and Social Security numbers.



3. The company notified the post-acute care providers who had patients that were impacted on May 5.



More articles on cybersecurity:

Ohio hospital inadvertently posts spreadsheet with 3,683 patients' information on website

Magellan Health hit by ransomware attack

7 hospitals whose employees wrongfully viewed patient records





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.