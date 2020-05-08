25 most common passwords
May 7 was World Password Day, celebrated as a reminder to strengthen online passwords.
The first step to lowering your risk of being hacked is to make sure your password isn't too common. Earlier this week, the U.S. government issued a warning that hackers are targeting healthcare organizations for COVID-19 information using password spraying campaigns, which means they are attempting to break into the system by using common passwords with several accounts.
SplashData produces an annual list of the worst passwords based on popularity. Here are the top 25 from 2019:
1. 123456
2. 123456789
3. qwerty
4. password
5. 1234567
6. 12345678
7. 12345
8. iloveyou
9. 111111
10. 123123
11. abc123
12. qwerty123
13. 1q2w3e4r
14. admin
15. qwertyuiop
16. 654321
17. 555555
18. lovely
19. 7777777
20. 888888
21. princess
22. dragon
23. password1
24. 123qwe
25. 666666
