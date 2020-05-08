25 most common passwords

May 7 was World Password Day, celebrated as a reminder to strengthen online passwords.

The first step to lowering your risk of being hacked is to make sure your password isn't too common. Earlier this week, the U.S. government issued a warning that hackers are targeting healthcare organizations for COVID-19 information using password spraying campaigns, which means they are attempting to break into the system by using common passwords with several accounts.

SplashData produces an annual list of the worst passwords based on popularity. Here are the top 25 from 2019:

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. qwerty

4. password

5. 1234567

6. 12345678

7. 12345

8. iloveyou

9. 111111

10. 123123

11. abc123

12. qwerty123

13. 1q2w3e4r

14. admin

15. qwertyuiop

16. 654321

17. 555555

18. lovely

19. 7777777

20. 888888

21. princess

22. dragon

23. password1

24. 123qwe

25. 666666

