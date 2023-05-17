Health IT advocacy group disbands after more than 2 decades

Executives for Health Innovation, a nonprofit that advocated for health IT issues like EHR adoption and interoperability, is disbanding after 22 years.

The group started in 2001, lobbying for federal incentives, dispersing grants and conducting research along the way. It has also worked on cybersecurity, digital health and precision medicine.

"Looking back, our members, supporters and staff created a new reality in healthcare," said Jen Covich Bordenick, CEO of Executives for Health Innovation, in a May 16 news release. "In the early 2000s, prescriptions were handwritten, less than 20 percent of physicians had electronic health records and telehealth was something you saw in movies."

Numerous health system executives have served the organization over the years. Its current board of directors includes Carladenise Armbrister Edwards, PhD, senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health; Jeri Koester, CIO of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System; and Sophy Lu, senior vice president and CIO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

The group said it plans to allocate its assets in the coming months to nonprofits with similar goals.