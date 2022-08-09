HCA Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson partner on health equity initiatives

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare will partner with Johnson & Johnson to work on data-driven programs to promote health equity.

The three issues the partnership will address:

The partnership will work on an early-stage lung cancer detection program in the Black community. The partnership will seek to support nurses by bolstering education opportunities and training for nurses through HCA's Galen College of Nursing and Johnson & Johnson's nursing resources. The partnership will perform a retrospective analysis of patients who suffer from heart arrhythmia and collaborate on other cardiology research, including the role of digital technology in outcomes for coronary artery disease patients.

"No one company can solve society's most pressing health challenges alone — it takes collaboration," Joaquin Duato, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, said in the Aug. 9 news release. "That's why we're working with HCA Healthcare to improve patient access and outcomes, address the nursing crisis and advance health equity. We are united in our focus to improve patient care."