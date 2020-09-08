Google's 5 latest health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Five positions the company recently posted:
- Strategic partner development manager of clinician products, Google Health: will contribute to product development, business model building, go-to-market strategy creation and close partnership formation for Google's health division.
- Strategic partner development lead of clinician products, Google Health: will manage and develop global partnerships across Google's clinician product portfolio as well as contribute to product development, business model building and go-to-market strategy formation.
- Integration architect, Google Health: will collaborate with client IT professionals to strategize how to best meet Google Health data requirements, understand and document client-side EHR workflows, map data, perform quality checks, and resolve data quality and availability issues.
- Head of data protection and information governance, Google Health: will ensure all Google Health products and operations comply with applicable data protection and information governance standards.
- Software quality engineer of regulatory and safety, Google Health: will build a user-friendly and safe mobile experience to improve the way healthcare is delivered.
