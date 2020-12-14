Google outage temporarily took down Gmail, G Suite apps: 3 details

Google services, including Gmail and other aspects of the G Suite, were down on Dec. 14, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Three details:



1. The outages interrupted dozens of services and showed errors when users attempted to sign in to email or access Google Drive. YouTube was also affected.



2. Google's calendar service, video conferencing tool and spreadsheets were also offline for a period of time. Services returned to normal around 7:35 a.m. EST.



3. Google has not released additional information about the outage. Becker's will update this coverage when additional information becomes available.

