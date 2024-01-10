Geisinger secures grant to propel virtual nursing

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to expand its virtual nursing program in Pennsylvania.

The health system received $948,741 to provide Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Medical Center and Coal Township, Pa.-based Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital with virtual nursing technology, according to a Jan. 10 news release from the health system.

The funding is a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development's plan to invest $4.7 million into greater access to remote education and healthcare resources in rural Pennsylvania.