Front-line workers fear not adapting to new tech quickly enough 

Many front-line workers are being asked to adapt to new technologies on the fly and are worried that if they can't, they may lose their jobs, according to a Microsoft report published Jan. 12.

The report surveyed 9,600 front-line workers and managers across eight industries, including healthcare. They found that workers were generally more open to new technologies and were excited about the opportunities and efficiencies they can create, but needed support in adapting.

Many of the workers interviewed were stressed, with 57 percent of healthcare workers stating that they expect their stress levels at work to stay the same or increase. Better technology to aid workflow and make jobs more efficient ranked third on the list of tools that can be used to alleviate stress, coming in behind better pay and time off.

Despite the desire for good tech, front-line workers in the healthcare industry reported the worst rates for lack of training and adaptation to new technologies compared to the other seven sectors. Thirty-seven percent of respondents in the healthcare industry said that they were not equipped to use new technology, and 60 percent said they had to adapt to new technologies without any training.

On top of that, 46 percent of all respondents said they feared losing their jobs if they couldn't adapt to the new technologies.

The report suggests that investing in training is just as important as investing in the technology itself. Read the full report here.