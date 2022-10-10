Eon, UCHealth partner on patient management platform

Medtech company Eon has partnered with Aurora, Co.-based UCHealth to implement the Eon Patient Management Platform.

The patient management platform will be used to improve the flow of electronic information and catch dangerous abnormalities among patients. UCHealth's version is the first of its kind to include fast healthcare interoperability resources standards designed to eliminate information blocking, according to the Oct. 10 Eon news release provided to Becker's.

"There are hundreds of EPM implementations throughout the United States and every one of them has the potential to save many lives. With this one, we showed that actionable information can reach providers and patients faster and with less busywork for hospital staff," Eon's director of customer success, Nathan Boehlke, said. "When you initiate an incidental program, it's not uncommon to be flooded with 100 new reports daily, and a lot of effort has to go into reading and interpreting the findings. With Care Management, the hospital team can focus on clinical work while we take the clerical tasks."