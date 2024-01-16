Emerging health IT vendors: KLAS

Naomi Diaz -

Vendors ranging from value-based care to patient engagement were highlighted by healthcare professionals as some of the most promising health IT vendors of 2024, according to a Jan. 16 KLAS report

KLAS asked organizations it interviewed to share the most innovative or potentially disruptive healthcare information technology vendors they have recently come across. The report reflects the feedback received from 52 healthcare professionals.

Here are the emerging vendors categorized by their respective market segments, per the KLAS report:

Clinical tools:

  1. Abridge
  2. Accuity
  3. Artisight
  4. Binah.ai
  5. CancerIQ
  6. ChartSpan
  7. Curbside Health
  8. DeepScribe
  9. Medcurio
  10. Spruce Health

Core solutions:

  1. Ascend
  2. Ceribell
  3. Health Gorilla
  4. Juxly
  5. Lirio
  6. Prompt
  7. Tissue Analytics

Imaging:

  1. Aidoc
  2. LucidHealth
  3. Medicom
  4. PocketHealth
  5. Riverain

Patient engagement:

  1. AngelEye Health
  2. Avaamo
  3. B.well
  4. DexCare
  5. League
  6. Lena Health

Pharmacy and smart pumps:

  1. Bainbridge Health
  2. ConsortiEX
  3. GraphiteRx

Revenue cycle and operations:

  1. AKASA
  2. Axuall
  3. Cloverhound
  4. Edgility
  5. Eightfold
  6. Fathom
  7. Glidian
  8. LucidAct Health
  9. Meduit
  10. Pronto Computing
  11. Rhyme
  12. Rivet
  13. SurgLogs
  14. Wave HDC
  15. ZulaFly

Security:

  1. Abnormal Security
  2. Exabeam
  3. IRONSCALES
  4. ThreatLocker

Virtual care:

  1. Accuhealth
  2. BabyScripts
  3. KangarooHealth
  4. Medically Home
  5. Ocuvera
  6. Spring Health

Value-based care:

  1. Acclivity Health
  2. Databricks
  3. Guardian Research Network
  4. Mindoula
  5. Persivia

