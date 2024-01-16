Emerging health IT vendors: KLAS

Vendors ranging from value-based care to patient engagement were highlighted by healthcare professionals as some of the most promising health IT vendors of 2024, according to a Jan. 16 KLAS report.
KLAS asked organizations it interviewed to share the most innovative or potentially disruptive healthcare information technology vendors they have recently come across. The report reflects the feedback received from 52 healthcare professionals.
Here are the emerging vendors categorized by their respective market segments, per the KLAS report:
Clinical tools:
- Abridge
- Accuity
- Artisight
- Binah.ai
- CancerIQ
- ChartSpan
- Curbside Health
- DeepScribe
- Medcurio
- Spruce Health
Core solutions:
- Ascend
- Ceribell
- Health Gorilla
- Juxly
- Lirio
- Prompt
- Tissue Analytics
Imaging:
- Aidoc
- LucidHealth
- Medicom
- PocketHealth
- Riverain
Patient engagement:
- AngelEye Health
- Avaamo
- B.well
- DexCare
- League
- Lena Health
Pharmacy and smart pumps:
- Bainbridge Health
- ConsortiEX
- GraphiteRx
Revenue cycle and operations:
- AKASA
- Axuall
- Cloverhound
- Edgility
- Eightfold
- Fathom
- Glidian
- LucidAct Health
- Meduit
- Pronto Computing
- Rhyme
- Rivet
- SurgLogs
- Wave HDC
- ZulaFly
Security:
- Abnormal Security
- Exabeam
- IRONSCALES
- ThreatLocker
Virtual care:
- Accuhealth
- BabyScripts
- KangarooHealth
- Medically Home
- Ocuvera
- Spring Health
Value-based care:
- Acclivity Health
- Databricks
- Guardian Research Network
- Mindoula
- Persivia