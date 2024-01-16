Emerging health IT vendors: KLAS

Vendors ranging from value-based care to patient engagement were highlighted by healthcare professionals as some of the most promising health IT vendors of 2024, according to a Jan. 16 KLAS report.

KLAS asked organizations it interviewed to share the most innovative or potentially disruptive healthcare information technology vendors they have recently come across. The report reflects the feedback received from 52 healthcare professionals.

Here are the emerging vendors categorized by their respective market segments, per the KLAS report:

Clinical tools:

Abridge Accuity Artisight Binah.ai CancerIQ ChartSpan Curbside Health DeepScribe Medcurio Spruce Health

Core solutions:

Ascend Ceribell Health Gorilla Juxly Lirio Prompt Tissue Analytics

Imaging:

Aidoc LucidHealth Medicom PocketHealth Riverain

Patient engagement:

AngelEye Health Avaamo B.well DexCare League Lena Health

Pharmacy and smart pumps:

Bainbridge Health ConsortiEX GraphiteRx

Revenue cycle and operations:

AKASA Axuall Cloverhound Edgility Eightfold Fathom Glidian LucidAct Health Meduit Pronto Computing Rhyme Rivet SurgLogs Wave HDC ZulaFly

Security:

Abnormal Security Exabeam IRONSCALES ThreatLocker

Virtual care:

Accuhealth BabyScripts KangarooHealth Medically Home Ocuvera Spring Health

Value-based care: