EKidneyCare most effective medication safety app, study finds

Patients with chronic kidney disease are at risk for adverse drug reactions. While the apps MyMedRec and eKidneyCare both aim to promote medication safety and allow users to share data with clinicians, eKindneyCare was found to be significantly more effective, according to a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

In a randomized one-year study, 182 patients with chronic kidney disease received a smartphone with eKidneyCare or MyMedRec. MyMedRec allows users to store medication and health information, which can be shared with providers. EKidneyCare prompts users to review their medication monthly and report changes or medication problems to their clinician.

Data found that 72 percent of eKidneyCare users completed at least one monthly medication review. For MyMedRec app users, only 30 percent of users kept their medication profiles on their phones.

The researchers concluded eKidneyCre significantly reduced the frequency and severity of medication discrepancies in patients with chronic kidney disease compared to MyMedRec.

More articles on health IT:

Amazon Care joins coalition to expand home care & 14 other health IT notes

9 numbers that show how big Walmart's role in healthcare is

YouTube has removed 800K videos containing COVID-19 misinformation in past year

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.