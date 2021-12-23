Edifecs inks deal with Health Fidelity

Edifecs finalized its acquisition of Health Fidelity, a provider specializing in risk-adjustment software for payers and providers, on Dec. 20.

Health Fidelity’s analytical tools are designed to help Edifecs gain insights into care planning and revenue capture, according to a news release.

Health Fidelity serves six of the 10 largest provider-sponsored plans and four of the 10 largest nonprofit health systems in the country, according to the release.

The company's software is designed to allow clients to assess risk through pre-submission and post-encounter reviews, and to efficiently process risk-adjustment processes for Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Affordable Care Act products.