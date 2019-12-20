Despite privacy concerns, 88% of Americans would share data for cancer research

Even as more than half of Americans admit to having concerns about the privacy of their healthcare data, nearly all would be willing to share that data if it could help accelerate the development of cancer therapies, a new Lantern Pharma report found.

The oncology biotechnology company surveyed more than 1,000 Americans about data use in artificial intelligence, medical research and drug development. Though 64 percent said they are concerned about data privacy, 76 percent said they would share their personal health data for research purposes and almost 90 percent said they would do so if it sped the development of cancer treatments.

Similarly, though nearly half of respondents expressed concerns about the use of AI in healthcare, just under 70 percent were unconcerned about the use of AI to develop cancer-fighting drugs, and about the same number said they expect AI to improve current approaches to cancer treatment.

Interestingly, more than 80 percent of those surveyed agreed that patients should be compensated for sharing their health data; around 70 percent said they would want a share of the profits if their data was used to help develop a new cancer drug.

View the full results of the survey here.

