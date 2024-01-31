Data-driven approach to generative AI is too narrow: Report

Healthcare executives said adopting a conventional, data-centric method for implementing generative AI might be overly limited, emphasizing the possible need for a more comprehensive strategy, according to a new report from Deloitte.
Deloitte's "2024 Health Care Generative AI Outlook" survey gathered insights from 60 healthcare executives about the technology and found that:
- More than 70% of executives place significant emphasis on data aspects such as availability, quality, compliance, security and privacy during implementation.
- Healthcare executives said there are potential pitfalls (considerations that fewer than 60% of executives prioritize) that could hinder organizations' efforts to incorporate generative AI into their workflows.
- According to the survey, healthcare executives may be overlooking critical aspects of effective data governance, including the development of a governance model and addressing data biases, despite their importance in ensuring the quality of data, promoting equitable design and safeguarding patient privacy. These blind spots may hinder the establishment of trust with consumers and employees.
- Executives are placing less emphasis on building consumer trust in generative AI — improving data-sharing — and educating patients about AI risks, compared to their traditional focus on data considerations, according to the survey. This misalignment with consumer priorities may result in decreased trust and engagement.
- The survey found that investing in and responding to workforce needs, such as upskilling and addressing concerns, are low priorities for healthcare executives, potentially overlooking the essential role of workforce development in successful generative AI implementation.