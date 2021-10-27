Connecticut hospital network restored after data server issue takes system offline 

Stamford (Conn.) Hospital and Stamford Health Medical Group's network is fully operational after more than a day of downtime caused by a data storage server failure, New Haven Register reported Oct. 22.

A hospital spokesperson told Becker's on Oct. 26 that Stamford Hospital experienced "an issue with a data storage unit that caused us to lose some connectivity." All system connectivity was resolved by Oct. 23, and the incident was not related to any cybersecurity issues, the spokesperson said.

After discovering the network issue Oct. 21, Stamford Hospital went into downtime procedures and diverted ambulances from Thursday evening into Friday morning, according to the report. A small number of elective and nonurgent procedures also were delayed or rescheduled, according to the Register.

No urgent or emergency care was affected during the disruption, and the hospital continued treating walk-in patients in its emergency department, according to the report.

Stamford Health Medical Group, which comprises more than 150 primary and specialty care physicians, was also affected by the server issue.