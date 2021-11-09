Comcast Xfinity internet outage hits cities across US: 4 things to know 

Many Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. are grappling with outages stemming from a widespread broadband internet service outage that began during the evening on Nov. 8, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Four things to know:

1. The outage appears to be affecting cities from San Francisco to Philadelphia, according to the report.

2. The issue came after a major outage in the Bay Area Nov. 8 that resulted in internet downtime for tens of thousands of customers, local CBS affiliate KPIX reported. Comcast had begun restoring access to people in the region before the larger national outage took services down across the rest of the country.

3. The outage began around 7:15 a.m. CST on Nov. 9 in Chicago. Some people on social media have reported their access being restored and then dropped again.

4. Comcast has not publicly mentioned the outage or its response to the issue on its primary social media accounts, the Sun-Times reported.