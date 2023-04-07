Coalition for Health unveils blueprint for using AI in healthcare

Authors of a newly released guideline from the Coalition for Health AI said AI and machine learning implementation in healthcare could have the potential to increase risks of negative patient outcomes.

"In a world with increasing adoption of artificial intelligence for healthcare, we need guidelines and guardrails to ensure ethical, unbiased, appropriate use of the technology," said John Halamka, MD, president of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic Platform, and a co-founder of the coalition in the April 4 guideline.

The 24-page guideline addresses how to increase trustworthiness for AI and machine learning within the healthcare community, and recommends how to ensure these tools provide high-quality care and meet healthcare's needs.