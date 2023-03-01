CMS, ONC propose new rules for payer data standards

CMS and the ONC have proposed a new rule that would require payers regulated by CMS to adopt open-industry standards to advance interoperability.

The proposed rule, which aims to advance health information exchange interoperability and streamline prior authorization processes, would require payers to:

Establish application programming interfaces so that they can share information with healthcare providers about patients covered under their plans.





Share information with other payers when and if patients change plans.





Allow providers to obtain coverage requirements for items and services that require prior authorization.





Submit information needed to request the authorization.

The rule builds off of CMS' Advancing Interoperability and Improving Prior Authorization Processes proposed rule, according to a Feb. 27 blog post from the ONC.