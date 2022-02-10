CIO roles continue to expand as technology demands increase

Chief information officers are taking on multiple roles, and in turn executive titles, to meet the increased demand companies are seeing for technology and digital tools, The Wall Street Journal reported Feb. 10.

This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as digital tools and technology became a way for organizations and businesses to connect with their customers and employees.

Here's what that means for CIOs:

1. Blurred lines

Companies and organizations are putting all of its technological initiatives and transformations into a single role, which can result in CIOs being in charge of numerous technology responsibilities. This can lead to CIOs blurring lines between what they were hired to do and what they are expected to do, according to the report.

2. Pandemic pressure

As the pandemic accelerated the need for organizations and businesses to utilize technology and digital tools to reach their consumers, CIOs had to execute faster, harness delivery and expedite delivery of strategies and transformation.

3. Multiple titles

As organizations figure out what role CIOs will play in their business models, CIOs are being tasked with juggling multiple executive titles as they become a bigger part of the company infrastructure.

4. Expanding leadership

As companies' and organizations' reliance on technology increases, executive leadership roles must be expanded to meet the demand.

"The future of executive leadership is likely an indistinguishable combination of business acumen and technology expertise," Irving Tyler, distinguished research vice president of Gartner Inc., an IT research and consulting firm, said in the report.