Cincinnati Children's licenses migraine treatment to digital therapeutics startup

Pear Therapeutics, a startup developing software-based disease treatments, announced on Jan. 7 several new collaborations with healthcare technology leaders, including a partnership with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Under the agreement, Pear will license a digital therapeutic developed by Cincinnati Children's to treat migraine headaches. The therapeutic uses cognitive behavioral therapy and patient education, and was evaluated by the hospital in a recently completed clinical trial.

Other additions to Pear's prescription digital therapeutics platform stem from new licensing, acquisition and development agreements with Firsthand Technology, the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, Winterlight Labs and NeuroLex Laboratories. The collaborations will allow the startup to develop new digital therapeutics to treat a variety of illnesses and further improve its existing software-based treatments, Pear CEO and President Corey McCann, MD, PhD, said in the announcement.

