OSF HealthCare, Children's Health join $25M funding for social determinants software

Pieces Technologies, which uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to connect healthcare organizations with social services providers, closed a $25.7 million fundraise led by the American Hospital Association's Innovation Development Fund, which is managed by Concord Health Partners.

Existing investors Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare and Dallas-based Children's Health also participated in the Series B funding round, the company announced Jan. 7.

Pieces was founded at Dallas-based Parkland Health & Hospital System's Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation by Ruben Amarasingham, MD, formerly Parkland's associate chief of medicine and founder of the innovation center. The startup uses AI and real-time analytics to link hospitals, health systems and health plans with community organizations such as clinics, food banks, job assistance services and more to address clinical and social determinants of health.

