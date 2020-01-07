Minnesota hospital warns nearly 50,000 patients of data breach

Alexandria, Minn.-based Alomere Health began notifying 49,351 patients Jan. 3 that their information may have been exposed in two phishing attacks.

In November, Alomere Health discovered that an unauthorized third-party had gained access to an employee's email. The unauthorized person had access to the email between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. Immediately, the hospital opened an investigation into the incident.

During the investigation, Alomere Health learned that a second employee also had fallen victim to a phishing attack. There is no indication that any information was removed from the email accounts or that patient information has been misused.

Patient data that may have been exposed included names, addresses, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance information, treatment information and/or diagnosis information. A limited number of Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers may have also been exposed.

Alomere Health is recommending patients review any statements from healthcare providers.

