CHS pilots VR program to improve clinical leadership

A pilot program launching at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems will use virtual reality technology to strengthen clinical leadership in emergency resuscitation situations, according to a Jan. 15 news release.

The education program will use VR technology developed by HealthStream, and will explore the effectiveness of the technology in preparing physicians and nurses to take the lead in code blue emergencies. The training will take place in CHS' recently created HealthStream Resuscitation Innovation Lab.

Participants wearing VR headsets will be tasked with leading a virtual clinical team through the process of resuscitating a cardiac arrest patient, answering questions from the program as they go along; the system currently comprises three separate resuscitation patient cases.

"We believe outstanding resuscitation training is essential — and improving the capabilities of clinical team leaders to coordinate and lead others as effectively as possible in a high-stress clinical situation may prove to be a contributing factor in improving resuscitation outcomes," Lynn T. Simon, MD, president of clinical operations and CMO of CHS, said in the release. "Using a VR-based learning approach for this need is innovative and unique, but also engaging for all members of our clinical workforce."

