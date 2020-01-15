Alphabet-backed startup launches with $40M to develop tech-based long-term care solutions

CareBridge, a startup providing technology to improve long-term care, launched on Jan. 13 with more than $40 million in funding, according to a company news release.

The funding was led by Oak HC/FT, a healthcare and financial technology venture firm, with additional participation from Alphabet's GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, among other strategic investors.

CareBridge's initial offerings include electronic visit verification and data aggregation services to enable real-time clinical data sharing between providers, patients, health plans and state officials; 24/7 support, facilitated by equipping each member's home with a tablet; and decision support tools based on a CareBridge-developed predictive model to determine the appropriate level of support for each member.

The startup is led by former executives of PopHealthCare, Optum-owned Inspiris, Aspire Health and more. Former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist, MD, will serve as chairman of CareBridge's board of directors.

