CHIME names 2020 'Most Wired' hospitals

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized 72 hospitals as achieving Level 9 status from its 2020 Healthcare's Most Wired Program.

CHIME's Most Wired list acknowledges healthcare organizations that have adopted and deployed IT to improve patient safety and health outcomes across the industry.

Hospitals included in the Most Wired program are certified as Levels 1-10, with Levels 9 and 10 designating the health IT leaders that have displayed the highest and most innovative uses of technology at their respective organizations. CHIME's Most Wired list aims to recognize healthcare organizations that have adopted and leveraged information technology to improve patient safety and outcomes in the industry.

Here are the seven hospitals that achieved both Level 9 Most Wired recognition and Level 10 Most Wired eligibility from CHIME in 2020:

1. Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

3. Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.)

4. Jackson Health System (Miami)

5. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)

6. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

7. UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Here are the 65 hospitals that achieved Level 9 Most Wired recognition from CHIME in 2020:

8. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

9. Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.)

10. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

11. Children's Health System of Texas (Dallas)

12. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

13. Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville, N.J.)

14. Cleveland Clinic Martin Health (Stuart, Fla.)

15. Community Healthcare System (Munster, Ind.)

16. Community Medical Center (Missoula, Mont.)

17. Cook Children's Health Care System (Forth Worth, Texas)

18. Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.)

19. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

20. El Camino Hospital (Los Gatos, Calif.)

21. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)

22. Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk, Neb.)

23. Genesis HealthCare System (Zanesville, Ohio)

24. Greater Baltimore Medical Center

25. Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.)

26. International Medical Center (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

27. Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center

28. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

29. Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital (Menlo Park, Calif.)

30. Stanford and Stanford Children's Health (Palo Alto, Calif.)

31. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

32. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

33. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

34. Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)

35. Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

36. Meritus Medical Center (Hagerstown, Md.)

37. Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch (N.J.) Campus

38. Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus (Lakewood, N.J.)

39. Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center

40. Northeast Georgia Medical Center (Gainesville)

41. NorthShore University Health System (Chicago)

42. Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

43. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

44. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

45. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

46. PIH Health Hospital – Downey (Calif.)

47. PIH Health Hospital – Whittier (Calif.)

48. Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)

49. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.)

50. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville, N.J.)

51. Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston, N.J.)

52. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System

53. SCL Health (Broomfield, Colo.)

54. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

55. St. Clair Hospital (Pittsburgh)

56. St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.)

57. Stamford (Conn.) Health

58. Stratford (Pa.) Hospital

59. Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital

60. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

61. TriHealth (Cincinnati)

62. Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City, Mo.)

63. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

64. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

65. UNC Health (Morrisville, N.C.)

66. University Health System (San Antonio, Texas)

67. University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital

68. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

69. Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)

70. Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)

71. West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)

72. Yale New Haven Health (Conn.)

Click here to view the full list.

