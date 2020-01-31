CHIME, HIMSS name Marc Probst 'CIO of the Year'

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives and the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society on Jan. 30 awarded Marc Probst with the organizations' joint 2019 John E. Gall Jr. CIO of the Year award.

Five things to know:

1. The award is given annually to a CIO who "has shown significant leadership and commitment to the healthcare industry during his or her career," according to the news release.

2. Mr. Probst serves as vice president and CIO at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City.

3. He is a member of the CHIME Innovation Advisory Board and CHIME's Policy Steering Committee.

4. In 2009, Mr. Probst served on the Federal Health IT Policy Committee, which helps develop health IT rules and regulations for the federal government.

5. He has previously served as chair of the CHIME Board of Trustees, chair of the CHIME Foundation Board and chair of CHIME's Policy Steering Committee.

