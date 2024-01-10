Children's Hospital Los Angeles rolls out virtual nursing

Children's Hospital Los Angeles will join the ranks of hospitals instituting a virtual nursing program.

According to a Children's Hospital Los Angeles spokesperson, the program had a successful launch Jan. 3. The initiative called upon staff to take on this new role, meaning that there were no outside hires involved in the process.

At the hospital, virtual nurses complete any tasks that don't require physical proximity, like filling out paperwork, medication education, and conducting admission interviews. A unique aspect of this program is the ability to include interpreters in the care plan.

The virtual nursing roll out is intended to alleviate the in-person care team by taking on certain responsibilities online. This frees up nurses to focus on their clinical duties, and gives patients and families an added layer of support.