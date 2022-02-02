Change Healthcare exec: Interoperability barriers are 'entirely' based on healthcare business models

Arien Malec, Change Healthcare's vice president of research and development, said healthcare business models are to blame for health data interoperability issues in a Jan. 31 tweet.

"There are zero technical barrier to interoperability — barriers are *entirely* health care business model based," Mr. Malec wrote.

Mr. Malec also said healthcare business stakeholders "don't care enough." His tweet said this is why healthcare suffers from insufficient interoperability and why "the patient experience in health 'care' is poor."