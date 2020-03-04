AWS, Intel & more drop out of HIMSS over coronavirus concerns

Amazon's cloud computing business has joined Salesforce, Intel, AT&T and other technology giants in quietly canceling its participation in the HIMSS health tech conference, slated to begin in Orlando, Fla., on March 9.

As of March 3, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, Intel and Cisco have all backed out of the conference, CNBC reports, citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Additionally, AT&T, Siemens and HL7 have also opted not to attend HIMSS, according to the March 4 edition of Politico's Morning eHealth newsletter.

Most of these companies have yet to publicly announce their cancellations, but confirmed their updated plans to media outlets.

AWS, which was reportedly planning on having a major presence at the health IT-focused conference, told CNBC, "We've reached this decision after much consideration, as the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners are our top priority."

"As a precaution, we have implemented travel restrictions to areas significantly impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and restricted attendance at events that don't apply similar travel restrictions to attendees," an Intel spokesperson told CNBC, adding, "We're monitoring the situation closely and working to ensure that our employees have the information and resources they need to stay safe."

While Google and Microsoft have yet to announce withdrawals of their own, both tech giants have canceled some of their own conferences, including the I/O developer conference, Google's largest event of the year.

HIMSS, meanwhile, is still slated to continue as usual — with President Donald Trump opening the event with a March 9 keynote address — though organizers said in a statement that they have "assembled an external panel of medical professionals to further advise our evidence-based decision-making and to ensure the safety of the healthcare community currently planning to assemble in Florida for HIMSS20."

