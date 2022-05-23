Athenahealth appoints CFO

Healthcare technology company Athenahealth has named John Hofmann CFO. He began in the role May 23.

The announcement follows the April 29 retirement of Luis Borgen.

Mr. Hofmann has held several operational, financial and corporate strategy positions in his 25-year career. He was most recently CFO of Omnitracs, a fleet management and transportation technology company. He was also CFO of Infogroup, a data and marketing technology company.

"I am honored to join the incredible team at Athenahealth," Mr. Hofmann said in a May 23 company news release. "I share the company’s commitment to innovation and its focus on providing software and technology solutions that enable improved physician productivity, patient engagement and healthcare outcomes. I look forward to working with the many dedicated and talented people at the organization to further realize the company’s mission of transforming healthcare delivery."