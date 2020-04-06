Apple pledges 1M face shields a week for providers

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the technology company would produce 1 million face shields a week, according to CNBC.

"We've launched a company-wide effort, bringing together product designers, engineering, operations and packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for health workers," Mr. Cook said in an April 5 video.

Apple shipped the first delivery of shields to Kaiser Permanente facilities in Santa Clara Valley, Calif. The face shields can be packed 100 to a box, with assembly taking two minutes.

More articles on health IT:

LifeBridge, Under Armour join to make personal protective equipment

ONC tracks more than 30 COVID-19 interoperability projects

How 4 hospitals are using their EHRs to optimize COVID-19 care

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.