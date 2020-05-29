Amazon website temporarily crashed: 5 details

Amazon's website and app crashed for thousands of users in the U.S. on May 28, according to Business Insider.

Five details:

1. Amazon had more than 77,000 outage reports, largely in the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as area in Texas and the Midwest, during the afternoon on May 28.

2. Amazon Web Services powers the website, and it has rarely experienced outages over the past several years.

3. The outages in the past have resulted in significant lost sales for the company.

4. Parts of Europe also experienced Amazon outages, according to DownDetector.

5. The issue has been resolved. The source of the outage has not been disclosed.

More articles on IT:

Google tackles mental health with new search updates

Where Amazon could go next in healthcare

Former Humana executive joins Innovaccer's advisory board





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.