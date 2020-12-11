Amazon seeks to train 29 million for cloud-computing jobs in next 4 years

Amazon plans to train millions of workers for cloud-computing roles over the next several years, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Five details:



1. On Dec. 10, Amazon announced plans to equip 29 million people with skills for entry-level cloud computing jobs. The initiative is geared to people who aren't employed by Amazon but who could be hired at companies that use Amazon Web Services.



2. The training would be free and cover machine learning and cybersecurity, among other topics, according to the report. There are also programs for more targeted roles such as an entry-level fiber optic fusion-splicing technician.



3. Amazon decided to launch the program after clients reported they couldn't find technically trained workers to move applications and processes to the cloud. Amazon Web Services Vice President Teresa Carlson told the Journal, "We need our customers to have the right skills if they're going to go through a digital transformation."



4. In 2019, Amazon pledged to upgrade the skills of 100,000 of its own workers by 2025. and it reported in the first year it had retrained 15,000 of them. It committed $700 million to the project last year.



5. Amazon Web Services posted $11.6 billion in sales for the third quarter.



