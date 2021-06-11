Amazon exec says it respects healthcare legacies but 'competition is a good thing'

An Amazon executive who oversees some of its healthcare initiatives said the tech giant is respectful of large players, but a healthy industry has competition, according to a June 9 report by Insider.

Amazon Vice President Babak Parviz, PhD, indicated the tech giant is pushing into the healthcare sector to improve it using Amazon's expertise, he said at The Wall Street Journal's health tech conference June 9.

He said Amazon is being respectful of large players and established health systems, but he doesn't think there should be only a handful of dominant players in the industry.



Dr. Parviz added that every sector needs competition from large, medium and small companies.



"What we don't want to see is a handful of big entities, big companies, big healthcare systems dominating a sector," Dr. Parviz said. "So a healthy sector will have large companies, many mid-sized companies, and many, many startup companies."



Dr. Parviz also said Amazon welcomes the competition from "many other contributors" within the healthcare industry, Insider reported.



"I think competition is a good thing; I hope to see more and more of it in any sector," he said.