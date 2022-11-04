Allscripts reports $152M in Q3 revenue

Naomi Diaz -

Allscripts reported a consolidated revenue of $152 million in the third quarter, up 30 percent year over year. 

In its third-quarter 2022 earnings report posted Nov. 3, revenues for Veradigm, Allscripts' life sciences and payer business, were $145 million compared with $137 million in the previous third quarter.  

Three things to know about Allscripts' outlook for the rest of the year:

  • Veradigm's revenue is expected to grow between 6 percent to 7 percent year over year.

  • Veradigm's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization is expected to grow 10 to 15 percent year over year.

  • Allscripts expects free cash flow from continuing operations to be between $110 million to $120 million.

