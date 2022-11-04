Allscripts reports $152M in Q3 revenue

Allscripts reported a consolidated revenue of $152 million in the third quarter, up 30 percent year over year.

In its third-quarter 2022 earnings report posted Nov. 3, revenues for Veradigm, Allscripts' life sciences and payer business, were $145 million compared with $137 million in the previous third quarter.

Three things to know about Allscripts' outlook for the rest of the year: