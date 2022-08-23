AI startup Anyscale raises $99M

Anyscale, a startup that helps scale artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, has landed $99 million in series C funding, adding to the $100 million it previously netted in the round.

To keep up with the growing computational requirements and engineering complexities of AI projects, companies such as Uber, IBM and Meta have turned to the firm's Ray framework.

"Ray and the Anyscale platform have made tremendous progress in advancing the scaling of machine learning and Python workloads," Anyscale CEO Robert Nishihara stated in an Aug. 23 company news release.

The investment was co-led by existing funders Addition and Intel Capital.

"Ray is quickly becoming the industry standard for scaling machine learning, Python and AI workloads, solving one of the biggest obstacles today to realizing AI's full potential," stated Nick Washburn, senior managing director at Intel Capital.