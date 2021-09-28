9 hospitals hiring CIOs

Hannah Mitchell - Print  | 
Listen

Here are nine hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

  1. Regional West Health Services (Scottsbluff, Neb.) is seeking a CIO.

  2. UCLA Health (Los Angeles) is seeking a CIO.

  3. MLee Healthcare (Grand Rapids, Mich.) is seeking a CIO.

  4. Concord Hospital-Laconia (N.H.) is seeking a CIO.

  5. Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a CIO.

  6. Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ohio) is seeking a CIO.

  7. Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) is seeking a CIO.

  8. Tal Healthcare (New York City) is seeking a CIO.

  9. Community Health Systems (Franking, Tenn.) is seeking a regional CIO and senior director of information systems.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars