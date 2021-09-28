9 hospitals hiring CIOs

Listen
Here are nine hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Regional West Health Services (Scottsbluff, Neb.) is seeking a CIO.
- UCLA Health (Los Angeles) is seeking a CIO.
- MLee Healthcare (Grand Rapids, Mich.) is seeking a CIO.
- Concord Hospital-Laconia (N.H.) is seeking a CIO.
- Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a CIO.
- Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ohio) is seeking a CIO.
- Gundersen Health System (La Crosse, Wis.) is seeking a CIO.
- Tal Healthcare (New York City) is seeking a CIO.
- Community Health Systems (Franking, Tenn.) is seeking a regional CIO and senior director of information systems.