9 hospitals, health systems hiring CIOs

Here are nine hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO for its Healthtrust division.

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) is hiring a CIO.

Meharry Medical College (Nashville, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO.

St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) is hiring a CIO

Christus Health System (Irvine, Texas) is hiring an associate CIO.

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) is hiring a CIO and senior vice president.

Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield, Iowa) is hiring a CIO.

Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago) is hiring a CIO.

Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ind.) is hiring a CIO.