9 hospitals, health systems hiring CIOs

Here are nine hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO for its Healthtrust division.
Rush University Medical Center (Chicago) is hiring a CIO.
Meharry Medical College (Nashville, Tenn.) is hiring a CIO.
St. Luke's Duluth (Minn.) is hiring a CIO
Christus Health System (Irvine, Texas) is hiring an associate CIO.
Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.) is hiring a CIO and senior vice president.
Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield, Iowa) is hiring a CIO.
Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago) is hiring a CIO.
Henry County Hospital (Napoleon, Ind.) is hiring a CIO.