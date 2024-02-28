75% of healthcare professional foresee widespread AI adoption

Seventy-five percent of healthcare professionals say widespread AI adoption will happen within the next three years, a Feb. 27 report from Berkeley Research Group found.
Berkeley Research Group surveyed 150 healthcare providers and pharmaceutical professionals about their perspective on the AI landscape. The survey explores the anticipated timelines for AI adoption and delves into the significant challenges and opportunities associated with AI in the healthcare sector, according to a Feb. 27 news release from the group.
The survey found that:
- Four in 10 healthcare provider respondents said AI has already been widely accepted and effectively implemented.
- Only 20% of surveyed pharmaceutical professionals indicated that the adoption of AI is currently underway in their industry.
- Seventy-five percent of healthcare provider respondents and 56% of pharmaceutical professional respondents expressed confidence that upcoming regulations and guidance will establish the essential boundaries for the appropriate implementation and utilization of AI.
- More than half of professionals in healthcare organizations, including both providers and pharmaceutical companies, highlight accuracy, data privacy and data integrity as primary concerns when it comes to the implementation of AI.
- Between 2019 and 2022, investors allocated $31.5 billion to healthcare AI-related technology.