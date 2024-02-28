75% of healthcare professional foresee widespread AI adoption

Seventy-five percent of healthcare professionals say widespread AI adoption will happen within the next three years, a Feb. 27 report from Berkeley Research Group found.

Berkeley Research Group surveyed 150 healthcare providers and pharmaceutical professionals about their perspective on the AI landscape. The survey explores the anticipated timelines for AI adoption and delves into the significant challenges and opportunities associated with AI in the healthcare sector, according to a Feb. 27 news release from the group.

The survey found that: