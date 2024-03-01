7 health systems win Health Catalyst awards

Seven health systems have won Catalyst Awards, which celebrate hospitals and health systems that have demonstrated excellence in digitizing and transforming healthcare.

The 2024 Catalyst Awards recognized seven organizations across various categories, according to a Feb. 29 press release from Health Catalyst. Here are the categories and health systems that won:

1. High-value data and analytics winner: Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

According to the release, Baylor Scott & White Health achieved a sixfold increase in sepsis bundle compliance, saving $8.3 million over 15 months.

2. Patient engagement winner: Providence (Renton, Wash.)

Providence demonstrated a 25.2% increase in average patient engagement, spanning 13 separate deployments across hospitals, clinics and service lines. Notable achievements for Providence include a 44% relative decrease in readmissions for total joint replacement patients and a 15% relative decrease in length of stay, according to the release.

3. Population health winner: The Queen's Health System (Honolulu)

The Queen's Health System achieved $7.1 million in cost savings, a 71.6% relative reduction in inpatient admissions, a 15.9% relative reduction in length of stay and a 37.1% relative reduction in 30-day readmissions, according to the release.

4. Quality and cost winner: WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh, N.C.)

WakeMed Health and Hospitals secured $10 million in direct variable cost reduction, preventing readmissions for 37 patients. This work saved the health system from needing inpatient beds for an additional 10 patients daily throughout the year.

5. Tech-enabled managed services — analytics winner: Carle Health (Urbana, Ill.)

Carle Health leveraged AI to identify and comprehend the drivers of long and excess length of stay, resulting in improved leadership decision-making, according to the release. This allowed the health system to avoid implementing costly interventions that would not have affected the root causes of long/excess length of stay.

6. Tech-enabled managed services — chart abstraction winner: Community Health Network (Bloomingdale, Ill.)

Community Health Network achieved $1.8 million in cost savings, a 58% relative reduction in bleeding complication rates after post-percutaneous coronary intervention and an 18% relative reduction in length of stay.

7. Tech-enabled managed services — trailblazer winner: Integris Health (Oklahoma City)