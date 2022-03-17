5 things to know about Salesforce's expanded healthcare offerings 

Salesforce is expanding its healthcare offerings via its Customer 360 for Health platform, the company announced March 16 at HIMSS 2022.

Five things to know:

1. Customer 360 for Health's Patient Care Coordination feature uses Slack to enable patients to quickly connect with a physician for urgent post-visit questions.

2. Care coordinators can also send alerts and messages through Slack.

3. The platform's Patient Virtual Care feature will allow providers to connect with patients remotely and schedule check-ins to complement traditional in-person visits.

4. The Health's Patient Unified Health Scoring feature allows for the combination of clinical and nonclinical data to "provide a more holistic view of the patient," according to a Salesforce news release. It also provides insights that can help identify potential risks the patient may face.

5. Teladoc Health and Ovation Medical are among the companies that will use Customer 360 Health's new capabilities.