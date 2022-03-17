5 steps to fix data overload in healthcare 

Healthcare organizations need an enterprise-wide data strategy to get managers the right data with the right analyses at the right time, according to a March 16 Harvard Business Review article.

The following five steps, as put forth by two Press Ganey analysts, can be used to fix data overload:

1. Group data consumers based on their level in the organization and measures that match their responsibilities.

2. Determine how to create value for each level of the data's consumers.

3. Integrate data to gain more insights to avoid compartmentalization.

4. Establish priorities so managers at all levels can ask, "Which three things should I focus upon?"

5. Format information in the most helpful way to its users.

More information on these five steps can be found here.