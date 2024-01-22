5 major risks for hospitals in 2024

Executive leaders and board members at some of the largest U.S. health systems said that artificial intelligence and new technologies were the top risks they were most concerned about in 2024, according to a Jan. 22 report from Kodiak.

Kodiak identified key management risks by conducting interviews with executive leaders and board members at major U.S. health systems, and performed risk assessments at hospitals, health systems, medical practices and various healthcare provider organizations.

The company found that the top risks for these individuals are artificial intelligence and new technologies, competition, cybersecurity and data privacy, financial performance, and workforce.