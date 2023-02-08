4 health system CIOs in the finals for 'National CIO of the Year' award

The CIO of the Year Awards are given to CIOs across a range of differently sized companies that demonstrate leadership in technology at their organization. This year's ORBIE Award finalists were announced Feb. 8 and include four health system CIOs.
- Jason Joseph, chief digital and information officer of Corewell Health, dually headquartered in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.
- Jon Manis, senior vice president and CIO of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.
- Keith Perry, senior vice president and CIO of Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
- Zafar Chaudry, MD, senior vice president, chief digital officer and CIO of Seattle Children's.