4 health system CIOs in the finals for 'National CIO of the Year' award

The CIO of the Year Awards are given to CIOs across a range of differently sized companies that demonstrate leadership in technology at their organization. This year's ORBIE Award finalists were announced Feb. 8 and include four health system CIOs.

Jason Joseph, chief digital and information officer of Corewell Health, dually headquartered in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.



Jon Manis, senior vice president and CIO of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health.



Keith Perry, senior vice president and CIO of Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Zafar Chaudry, MD, senior vice president, chief digital officer and CIO of Seattle Children's.