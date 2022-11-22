3 health systems seeking chief technology officers

Naomi Diaz -

Below are three hospitals and health systems that posted job listings in the past month seeking chief technology officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

  1. Sturdy Memorial Hospital, based in Attleboro, Mass., is seeking a chief technology officer. 
  2. Temple University Health System, based in Philadelphia, is seeking a chief technology officer. 
  3. The Ohio (Columbus) State University Wexner Medical Center is seeking a chief information and digital technology officer. 

