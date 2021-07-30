3 areas providers are investing the most for patient experience 

Healthcare providers are ramping up digital transformation projects and turning to new technology to stay connected to patients and improve care experiences.

For its State of Telehealth Q2'21 Report, CB Insights analyzed providers' digital technology adoption trends so far in 2021.

The report found that because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shift to remote work and virtual care, 60 percent of healthcare organizations are adding new digital projects, with 42 percent of providers speeding up their existing digital transformation plans.

Here are the top three areas where healthcare organizations said they are investing to improve the patient experience:

Telemedicine: 75 percent

EHR interoperability: 64 percent

Patient portals or digital messaging systems: 56 percent

