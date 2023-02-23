18 hospitals, health systems named Most Wired for ambulatory care by CHIME

Eighteen hospitals and health systems made the list of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives' Most Wired organizations for ambulatory care.

These hospitals and health systems all earned Level 10 status, the highest possible, from CHIME for IT and digital innovation in 2022:

1. Geisinger (Danville, Pa.)

2. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

3. Jackson Health System (Miami)

4. Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital

5. Jefferson Health New Jersey (Stratford)

6. Jefferson Health Northeast (locations in Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County, Pa.)

7. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)

8. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

9. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

10. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

11. Spectrum Health (now part of Corewell Health) (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

12. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)

13. UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

14. UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)

15. UPMC (Pittsburgh)

16. University Health (San Antonio)

17. University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

18. West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)