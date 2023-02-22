Intermountain Health added to CHIME's Most Wired list

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has been added to the list of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives' Most Wired health systems for 2022.

The Level 10 status goes to health systems that use technology to improve safety, access, patient and caregiver experience, and quality and value of care.

"It's not only what Intermountain is doing, but how they are including frontline caregivers in technology processes, that is especially impressive," said Adrienne Edens, executive programs advisor at CHIME, in a Feb. 21 news release. "Their hospital-acquired infections reduction effort, which engaged a cross-disciplinary team — including frontline nurses — really helped simplify their process."

Intermountain joins 18 other hospitals and health systems that achieved Level 10 status for acute care in 2022.