CHIME names 2022 'Most Wired' hospitals and health systems

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized 18 hospitals as achieving level 10 status in its 2022 "Digital Health Most Wired" program.

Hospitals included in the Most Wired program are certified as levels 1 through 10, with levels 9 and 10 designating the health IT leaders that have displayed the highest and most innovative uses of technology at their respective organizations. CHIME's Most Wired list aims to recognize healthcare organizations that have adopted and leveraged information technology to improve patient safety and outcomes in the industry.

Here are the 18 hospitals and health systems that achieved level 10 Most Wired eligibility from CHIME in 2022: