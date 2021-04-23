12 best-managed health IT companies

Health IT companies hold 12 spots in the top 250 best-managed companies in 2020, according to a ranking by the Drucker Institute published in The Wall Street Journal.

Customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength are five areas used to measure the organizations' performance. Companies received a score from zero to 100.

These 12 organizations operate at least a portion in the health IT sector through partnership, acquisitions and product development.

Twelve best-managed health IT organizations:

Microsoft

Overall rank: 1



Apple

Overall rank: 2



IBM

Overall rank: 3



Amazon

Overall rank: 4



Alphabet (Google's parent company)

Overall rank: 5



Facebook

Overall rank: 12 (tied)



Nvidia

Overall rank: 12 (tied)



Salesforce

Overall rank: 21



Oracle

Overall rank: 23



Medtronic

Overall rank: 43



ResMed

Overall rank: 105



Ansys

Overall rank: 211

More articles on health IT:

How Big Tech used health IT acquisitions to catapult it to the top: 6 things to know

Apple accused of infringing ECG tech patents: 4 details

Why telemedicine is vulnerable to cyberattacks: 3 things for hospitals to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.